Open Menu

End Of An Era As India Faces T20 Future Without Kohli, Rohit

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 02:50 PM

End of an era as India faces T20 future without Kohli, Rohit

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Indian cricket on Sunday savoured World Cup victory while also coming to terms with the T20 retirements of modern-day greats, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Both Rohit and Kohli called time on their T20 careers for India after the cricketing powerhouse edged South Africa to clinch its second T20 World Cup title in Barbados on Saturday.

The two batting stalwarts have carried the dreams of a cricket-crazy nation for over 15 years and ended the shortest format at their peak.

Kohli's match-winning 76 earned him the player of the final award, and Rohit led the team from the front with three half-centuries in the tournament, in which India remained unbeaten.

"It has been so amazing playing with them for so many years. We all will miss them but... this is the best farewell we can give them," Hardik Pandya, Rohit's deputy in the tournament, said after the win.

Roger Binny, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team and is now president of the board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), termed the two stalwarts' exit a "great loss".

He said it would be tough to replace them immediately, despite India's good pool of T20 players in the Indian Premier League.

Kohli, 35, won his second World Cup crown after the 2011 ODI win under M.S. Dhoni, who also led India to title victory in T20's showpiece event in 2007 at the inaugural edition.

A rookie Rohit, now 37, was part of the first T20 triumph when India beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the final in Johannesburg.

The two stalwarts, who have 45,961 runs between them across three international formats, will stay on in Test and ODI cricket.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World Board Of Control For Cricket In India Indian Premier League Johannesburg Barbados South Africa Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Sunday Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

9 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

19 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

19 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

19 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

19 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

19 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

19 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

20 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

20 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

20 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World