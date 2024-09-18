End of the party? Tupperware files for bankruptcy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Tupperware Brands and some of its subsidiaries have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and are seeking a buyer, the food container firm said, after years of dwindling sales.

"Over the last several years, the Company's financial position has been severely impacted by the challenging macroeconomic environment," president and CEO Laurie Ann Goldman said in a statement Tuesday announcing the bankruptcy filing.

"As a result, we explored numerous strategic options and determined this is the best path forward," added Goldman.

The company said it would seek court approval for a sale process for the business to protect its brand and "further advance Tupperware's transformation into a digital-first, technology-led company."

The Orlando, Florida-based firm said it would also seek approval to continue operating during the bankruptcy proceedings and would continue to pay its employees and suppliers.

"We plan to continue serving our valued customers with the high-quality products they love and trust throughout this process," Goldman said.

The bankruptcy announcement had been in the pipeline for several weeks. In mid-August, the group said it continued to "face significant liquidity problems" and had doubts about its ability to continue its activity.

In its filing with the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Tupperware listed assets of between $500 million and $1 billion and liabilities of between $1 billion and $10 billion.

The filing also said it had between 50,000 and 100,000 creditors.

Tupperware shares closed at $0.5099 Monday, well down from $2.55 in December last year. Trading in them was suspended on Tuesday.