End of Ukraine Conflict Would Have Most Positive Effect on Global Recovery - IMF Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An end to the conflict in Ukraine would become the most positive development for the recovery of the global economy at present, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) An end to the conflict in Ukraine would become the most positive development for the recovery of the global economy at present, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

"Our immediate hope must be for the war to end - that would have the single most positive effect on the global recovery right now," Georgieva told reporters.

The IMF chief urged the international community to do everything in their power o help Ukraine and other countries that are affected by the current crisis.

"The IMF has already provided $1.4 billion in emergency financing to Ukraine, and set up a special account through which others can securely contribute," she said.

Georgieva also noted that the IMF is working with other impacted countries, including Moldova, in order to mitigate the negative effects of the crisis that they are facing.