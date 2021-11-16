UrduPoint.com

End The Suffering On Belarus Border: Council Of Europe

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:59 PM

The Council of Europe's human rights commissioner called Tuesday for a de-escalation of the situation on the Poland-Belarus border and for aid groups and media to be allowed "full access".

"We need to find a way to de-escalate, to make sure the focus is really to stop the suffering," Dunja Mijatovic told reporters during a visit to Michalowo, a Polish town near the border.

"We need to step aside and think what is happening at the European border, why are these people left in limbo and what can be done in order to stop this extremely dangerous situation," she added.

Aid groups and media are currently banned from the immediate border area under Polish state of emergency rules imposed in September in reaction to the unprecedented migrant arrivals.

"The situation needs to change immediately in order for all of us to be able to do our work," she said.

She added that it was "absolutely unacceptable what Belarus is doing and how people are manipulated".

The West accuses Belarus of having lured people to the borders with false promises of an easy crossing into the European Union.

Belarus denies this and has asked the EU to let in the thousands of migrants that have been camping out at the border.

