UrduPoint.com

Endemic Covid Would Not Mean End Of Danger: WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Endemic Covid would not mean end of danger: WHO

The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned against the notion that the Covid-19 pandemic becoming endemic would mean the disease was no longer dangerous

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned against the notion that the Covid-19 pandemic becoming endemic would mean the disease was no longer dangerous.

"People talk about pandemic versus endemic," the WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual session of the World Economic Forum.

"Endemic malaria kills hundreds of thousands of people; endemic HIV; endemic violence in our inner cities.

"Endemic in itself does not mean good -- endemic just means it's here forever," Ryan told the Davos Agenda roundtable on vaccine equity.

The rapidly-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 is much more contagious than previous strains but seems to cause less serious disease for vaccinated people.

That has triggered a debate on the virus passing from being a pandemic to becoming endemic -- with the implication that the danger will have passed.

"What we need to do is get to low levels of disease incidence with maximum vaccination of our populations, so nobody has to die," said Ryan.

"That's the end of the emergency, in my view. That's the end of the pandemic.

" Ryan added that it was possible to end the waves of death and hospitalisations by the end of 2022 through vaccine-led public health measures.

But, he added: "We won't end the virus this year. We may never end the virus. Pandemic viruses end up becoming part of the ecosystem.

"What we can do is end is the public health emergency." With the exception of the one-shot Janssen product, all the Covid-19 vaccines given emergency approval by the WHO require two injections.

Ryan raised the prospect of three to four doses at some point being considered the full course of vaccination for enduring protection against severe Covid disease.

"As knowledge develops, and as we see the way the immune system matures and responds to either re-exposure or to an extra dose of vaccine, we may end up in a future where the Primary course of vaccination for a vulnerable person might be three or four doses," he said.

"They won't be called boosters. It will be seen that you need three to four doses to develop that long-lasting, robust immunity that protects you from hospitalisation and death over a prolonged period."

Related Topics

World Immunity May All From

Recent Stories

UN Security Council Likely to Have Another Meeting ..

UN Security Council Likely to Have Another Meeting on North Korea This Week - US ..

3 minutes ago
 Chad frees first rebels and dissidents under amnes ..

Chad frees first rebels and dissidents under amnesty

3 minutes ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh for stringent action to curb ri ..

Haleem Adil Sheikh for stringent action to curb rising incidents of crime in Kar ..

3 minutes ago
 French schools chief in hot water over Ibiza trip ..

French schools chief in hot water over Ibiza trip as Covid rages

3 minutes ago
 Govt inviting political parties for talks on South ..

Govt inviting political parties for talks on South Punjab legislation: Qureshi

8 minutes ago
 Queiroz brushes off criticism as Egypt eye last 16 ..

Queiroz brushes off criticism as Egypt eye last 16

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.