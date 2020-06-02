UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Endemic Racial Discrimination' Exposed In US: UN Rights Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 08:42 PM

'Endemic racial discrimination' exposed in US: UN rights chief

The UN rights chief said Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic's disproportionate impact on ethnic minorities in the US and protests triggered by George Floyd's death had laid bare "endemic inequalities" that must be addressed

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The UN rights chief said Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic's disproportionate impact on ethnic minorities in the US and protests triggered by George Floyd's death had laid bare "endemic inequalities" that must be addressed.

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, raised the situation in the United States and a range of countries, saying data shows the COVID-19 crisis has had a worse impact on racial and ethnic minorities.

"This virus is exposing endemic inequalities that have too long been ignored," she said in a statement.

Similar inequalities were also fuelling the widespread protests in hundreds of US cities over the police killing in Minneapolis last week of Floyd, an unarmed black man.

"In the United States, protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd are highlighting not only police violence against people of colour, but also inequalities in health, education, employment and endemic racial discrimination," Bachelet said.

She noted the virus death rate for African Americans is reported to be more than double that of other racial groups in the United States.

Her statement also highlighted the situation in Britain, where government data for England and Wales shows a death rate for blacks, ethnic Pakistanis and Bangladeshis that is nearly double that of whites.

And she pointed to Brazil, where people of colour in Sao Paulo are 62 percent more likely to die from the virus than whites, and in France's heavily minority-inhabited Seine Saint-Denis suburb of Paris, which has reported higher excess mortality than other areas.

- 'Urgent steps needed' - "The appalling impact of COVID-19 on racial and ethnic minorities is much discussed, but what is less clear is how much is being done to address it," Bachelet said.

"Urgent steps need to be taken by states, such as prioritising health monitoring and testing, increasing access to healthcare, and providing targeted information for these communities." She said the disparities likely resulted from a range of factors linked to marginalisation, discrimination and access to healthcare, along with economic inequalities, overcrowded housing and environmental risks.

"People from racial and ethnic minorities are also found in higher numbers in some jobs that carry increased risk, including in the transport, health and cleaning sectors," the statement said.

Bachelet stressed that such factors were likely playing a devastating role in many countries, but lamented that a vast majority of states do not disaggregate data by ethnicity, making it difficult to get to the root of the problem.

"Collection, disaggregation and analysis of data by ethnicity or race, as well as gender, are essential to identify and address inequalities and structural discrimination that contribute to poor health outcomes, including for COVID-19.

"The fight against this pandemic cannot be won if governments refuse to acknowledge the blatant inequalities that the virus is bringing to the fore," Bachelet warned.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Poor Education France Sao Paulo Paris Man George Wales Minneapolis Brazil United States From Government Race Jobs Housing Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

15 EU MEPs call for Kashmiris' rights is a welcome ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Government initiates AED4 billion liquidit ..

1 hour ago

UAEU celebrates graduation of 40th batch of underg ..

1 hour ago

FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence, UAE Football As ..

1 hour ago

75 Members of Serbian Guards Brigade to Take Part ..

1 minute ago

Macron Says Reopening of Cafes, Hotels in France S ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.