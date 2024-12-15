'Endless Torture': Turkish Inmate Recalls Hell Of Syria Jails
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Magaracik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Finally, home in Turkey, Mehmet Erturk cannot eat the bread his wife has made him. After 20 years jailed in Syria, half his teeth are missing and the other half are threatening to fall out.
"It was torture after torture," he told AFP, miming the truncheon blows to the mouth the guards would give him at a notorious Damascus prison known as the Palestine Branch, where he spent part of his time incarcerated.
Arrested in 2004 for smuggling, Erturk finally made it back to his home to Magaracik on Monday evening, a village perched at the top of a winding road dotted with olive trees some 10 minutes from the Syrian border.
"My family thought I was dead," said the 53-year-old, whose face and manner of walking make him look 20 years older.
On the night of his release, he heard gunshots and began to pray.
"We didn't know what was happening outside. I thought I was finished," he said.
Then he heard loud hammer blows and within minutes the prison gates were flung open by the rebels who ousted Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad.
