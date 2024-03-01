Open Menu

Endo Agrees Settlement On US Charges On Opioid Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Endo agrees settlement on US charges on opioid crisis

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) US officials announced Thursday an agreement with Endo Health Solutions (EHSI) to settle civil and criminal claims over the mislabeling of its pain reliever drug Opana, which has contributed to the opioid epidemic.

Under a proposed criminal agreement, Endo, an affiliate of Ireland-based Endo International, agreed to plead guilty in US court to a one-count misdemeanor on introducing mislabeled drugs into interstate commerce, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

"Companies that profit from the opioid abuse epidemic by misrepresenting the safety of their opioid products and using reckless marketing tactics to increase sales threaten the health and safety of Americans," said deputy assistant attorney general Brian Boynton.

In the criminal plea, Endo Health Solutions admitted that in 2012 and 2013 the company's sales representatives touted the purported abuse deterrence of Opana ER despite lack of clinical data supporting the claim.

The civil settlement resolves allegations that Endo from 2011 to 2017 marketed Opana to healthcare providers that it knew were prescribing Opana for non-medically accepted problems, the Justice Department press release said.

The criminal claim against EHSI included a fine of $1.1 billion and $450 million in criminal forfeiture. There was also a civil claim of $475.6 million.

Under the agreement reached Thursday, EHSI will pay the government nearly $465 million over 10 years.

"To be clear, the settlement agreements filed today resolve all of the government's claims, with EHSI's payment obligation not to exceed $464.9 million," a company spokesman said.

Endo noted that the civil agreement "does not include any admission of liability or wrongdoing by EHSI," according to a company statement.

"The Company remains committed to operating with integrity and maintaining a culture of compliance and ethics," Endo said.

More than 700,000 people have died of opioid overdoses between 1999 and 2022, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Related Topics

Drugs Company Fine Died Criminals 2017 Commerce All From Government Agreement Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

1 minute ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

13 minutes ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

1 hour ago
 Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

4 hours ago
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

13 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

15 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

14 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

14 hours ago
 Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

14 hours ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

14 hours ago

More Stories From World