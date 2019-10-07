UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Enemies Seek To Sow Discord' Between Iran And Iraq: Khamenei

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:31 PM

'Enemies seek to sow discord' between Iran and Iraq: Khamenei

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said "enemies" were trying to drive a wedge between Tehran and Baghdad in a tweet on Monday following deadly unrest in neighbouring Iraq

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said "enemies" were trying to drive a wedge between Tehran and Baghdad in a tweet on Monday following deadly unrest in neighbouring Iraq.

"#Iran and #Iraq are two nations whose hearts & souls are tied together... Enemies seek to sow discord but they've failed & their conspiracy won't be effective," Khamenei was quoted as saying on his office's Twitter account.

State news agency IRNA said the supreme leader was reacting to recent violence in Iraq.

More than 100 people have been killed in Iraq since clashes erupted last week between protesters and security forces, the majority of them demonstrators struck by bullets.

The Iraqi authorities have accused "saboteurs" and unidentified snipers of targeting the protesters.

Tehran has close but complicated ties with Baghdad, with significant influence among its Shiite political groups.

The two countries fought a bloody war from 1980 to 1988 and Iran's influence in Iraq grew after the US-led invasion toppled veteran dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Iran has urged its citizens planning to take part in a major Shiite pilgrimage in Iraq to delay their travel into the country over the violence.

Last week, Iran shut the Khosravi border crossing with Iraq at the request of Iraqi authorities as the protests raged.

The post was reopened on Monday morning and Iranians were making their way towards holy shrines in Iraq, an official said in a report by ISNA news agency.

A top military adviser to Khamenei said those behind the unrest would be unable to deter Iranian pilgrims.

"They want to scare people into not going to Arbaeen, but even if it rains arrows and stones, Hussein's lovers will not be afraid," Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Iranians are heading to the Iraqi holy city of Karbala for the pilgrimage that will culminate on October 17 with the annual Arbaeen commemoration.

Arbaeen is one of the world's biggest religious festivals and marks the end of the 40-day mourning period of Imam Hussein(AS, martyred by the forces of the Yazid.

Related Topics

World Iran Twitter Iraq Isna Tehran Karbala Baghdad October Border Dictator Post From Top Rains Love

Recent Stories

Balochistan make steady reply against Northern

7 seconds ago

Role of Parliament must not diminish

31 minutes ago

China gold reserves rise for 10th straight month

20 minutes ago

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) to start loans ..

43 minutes ago

At Least 4 People Killed, 25 Missing at Sea After ..

16 minutes ago

Cultivation of oil-seed crops should be started i ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.