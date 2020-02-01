UrduPoint.com
Enemy Attacks In Afghanistan Hit Record Level Amid Reboot In Talks - US Inspector General

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 03:30 AM

Enemy Attacks in Afghanistan Hit Record Level Amid Reboot in Talks - US Inspector General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Enemy-initiated attacks hit a record level in Afghanistan at the end of 2019 in the same period US and Taliban officials resumed peace talks, a government watchdog said in a report to Congress.

"Enemy-initiated attacks (EIA) and effective enemy-initiated attacks (EIA resulting in casualties) during the fourth quarter of 2019 exceeded same-period levels in every year since recording began in 2010," the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in the report released on Friday.

The watchdog pointed out that the record level of attacks came in the same quarter that President Donald Trump publicly announced the restart in US-Taliban talks.

In November, Trump told the Taliban he wanted to see a "significant reduction" in violence to facilitate meaningful negotiations, the report noted.

September, the same month as the Afghan presidential election, saw the highest number of EIAs in any month since June 2012, according to SIGAR.

Meanwhile, Afghan Special Security Forces conducted fewer ground operations in the fourth quarter than any other period in 2019. Only 31 percent of the missions were completed without US and coalition support, the report added.

