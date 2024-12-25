Open Menu

'Enemy Is Next Door': DR Congo Town Dreads Advancing Rebels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Life seems almost normal in the streets of Lubero, but the calm is deceptive -- the town nestled in the forested, misty hills of eastern DR Congo is under threat from an advancing rebel militia

"The enemy is right next door," interim mayor Crispin Hinga told AFP, gravely.

The front line is now only around 50 kilometres (31 miles) away and "most people have already packed their bags", Hinga said.

In the cold rain, soldiers of the Congolese armed forces (FARDC), who have been forced to retreat in recent clashes, walk the muddy streets.

Fear among the town's around 100,000 souls is heightened -- M23 rebels have advanced several dozen kilometres (miles) in just the last few days.

The March 23 Movement (M23), an armed group supported by Rwanda and its army, has seized vast swathes of territory in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since November 2021.

For 30 years, the mineral-rich east has suffered from the ravages of fighting between local and foreign armed groups, dating back to the regional wars of the 1990s.

The rebel's latest offensive was launched just ahead of a planned summit in the Angolan capital that was supposed to return peace to the region.

But talks between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame were abruptly cancelled last Sunday over disagreements on the terms of a proposed peace deal.

Meanwhile, the fighting continues.

For now, traders in central Lubero still tend to their stalls and groups of children run and play around the old brick buildings.

"There's a bit of psychosis among the people but the administration continues to function," military administrator of the territory Alain Kiwewa said, trying to offer reassurance.

More Stories From World