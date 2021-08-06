Energy Bills for Millions of UK Citizens to Grow by 12% as Price Cap Lifted - Regulator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Some 15 million citizens will have to pay £139 ($193) more for energy after price cap is lifted in October, the United Kingdom Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) said on Friday.

"The energy price cap will increase from 1 October for the 15 million customers it protects. Those on default tariffs paying by direct debit will see an increase of £139 ($193) from £1,138 ($1,583) to £1,277 ($1,777)," the office stated.

The sharp 12% rise, which will affect half the population, is provoked by an over 50% surge in wholesale fuel costs over the last six months, with gas prices hitting a record high as global economies struggle to overcome COVID-19 aftermath, Ofgem explained.

Citizens are eligible for various assistance programs such as affordable debt repayment plans, payment breaks, and emergency credits.

The new rules are expected to disproportionately affect low-income families across the UK, where 2 million households are already behind on paying their energy bills.