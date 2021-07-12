Energy Companies Use Chemicals Linked to Cancer, Birth Defects in Fracking - Report

Chemicals used in US fracking operations to extract oil and natural gas contain and can degrade into so-called forever chemicals that have been linked to cancer and birth defects, the Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) group announced on Monday

"A new report, released today by Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR), presents evidence that oil and gas companies including ExxonMobil and Chevron have used per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and/or substances that can degrade into PFAS, in hydraulic fracturing ('fracking') for oil and gas," PSR said in a press release.

The PFAS and related substances have been used in more than 1,200 wells in six US states between 2012 and 2020, the report said.

"PFAS have been linked to cancer, birth defects, pre-eclampsia, and other serious health effects. Toxic in minuscule concentrations, they accumulate inside the human body and do not break down in the environment - hence their nickname, 'forever chemicals,'" PSR said in the release.

The report also notes that, due to the lack of full disclosure concerning chemicals used, PFAS could have been used in additional states and in drilling and other extraction techniques before fracking operations are applied, the release added. The evidence in the report has not been previously publicized, it said.