UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Energy Companies Use Chemicals Linked To Cancer, Birth Defects In Fracking - Report

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:04 PM

Energy Companies Use Chemicals Linked to Cancer, Birth Defects in Fracking - Report

Chemicals used in US fracking operations to extract oil and natural gas contain and can degrade into so-called forever chemicals that have been linked to cancer and birth defects, the Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) group announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Chemicals used in US fracking operations to extract oil and natural gas contain and can degrade into so-called forever chemicals that have been linked to cancer and birth defects, the Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) group announced on Monday.

"A new report, released today by Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR), presents evidence that oil and gas companies including ExxonMobil and Chevron have used per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and/or substances that can degrade into PFAS, in hydraulic fracturing ('fracking') for oil and gas," PSR said in a press release.

The PFAS and related substances have been used in more than 1,200 wells in six US states between 2012 and 2020, the report said.

"PFAS have been linked to cancer, birth defects, pre-eclampsia, and other serious health effects. Toxic in minuscule concentrations, they accumulate inside the human body and do not break down in the environment - hence their nickname, 'forever chemicals,'" PSR said in the release.

The report also notes that, due to the lack of full disclosure concerning chemicals used, PFAS could have been used in additional states and in drilling and other extraction techniques before fracking operations are applied, the release added. The evidence in the report has not been previously publicized, it said.

Related Topics

Oil Gas 2020 Cancer Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Prime Minister to address UN High Level Political ..

7 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims six more patients, infects 907 oth ..

9 seconds ago

Wife shot dead, husband injured at Mardan

10 seconds ago

Two arrested over fraudulent transfer of state lan ..

12 seconds ago

Eighteen Suspected Migrant Smugglers Arrested in S ..

14 seconds ago

Germany Continuing Dialogue With US on Nord Stream ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.