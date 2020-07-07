(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Energy Transfer Corporation will contest Federal Judge James Boasberg's ruling to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline, the company said in a news release on Monday.

"We intend to immediately file a motion to stay this decision and if not granted, to pursue a stay and expedited appeal with the Court of Appeals." the release stated. "We believe that the ruling issued this morning from Judge Boasberg is not supported by the law or the facts of the case."

The company believed that Judge Boasberg had exceeded his authority in ordering the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline after it had been safely operating for more than three years, the release said.

"We will be immediately pursuing all available legal and administrative processes ...We intend to immediately file a motion to stay this decision and if not granted, to pursue a stay and expedited appeal with the Court of Appeals. We also believe that the Army Corps of Engineers has the ultimate jurisdiction over this matter," the company said.ã

The judge's ruling is a victory for the Standing Rock Sioux Native American nation who contested the operation of the pipeline across their ancestral land and it is a defeat for President Donald Trump who has supported the project throughout his term of office.