Energy Concerns Cause Rift Between European Countries on Russia - Expert

The energy crisis is creating a rift between European countries as their citizens become increasingly dissatisfied with the rising energy prices, Glenn Diesen, a professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I think this is causing a bit of a split within Europe now because some are arguing that, perhaps, we should see how we contributed to this crisis while others want to confront Russia till the end.

But there is more of a split now coming now that the economic pain is felt by the citizen," Diesen said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The expert recalled that at least 70,000 people already took to the streets of Prague to protest against high energy bills and noted that one cannot discuss this issue without normalizing relations with Russia.