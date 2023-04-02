Energy Consumption Limits Lifted in 3 Regions of Ukraine After One Month - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Energy consumption limits have been canceled in the Kiev, Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions of Ukraine after almost a month since their introduction, a Ukrainian energy operator said on Sunday.

Restrictions on electricity consumption were introduced in the regions on March 9, as they experienced emergency and stabilization blackouts.

"All consumption restrictions that were introduced in the Kiev, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions ... have been lifted," Ukrenergo wrote on Telegram.

Ukrenergo also specified that similar restrictions had not been put in place in other regions.

In March, deputy chief of Ukrainian military intelligence Vadym Skibitsky said that it appeared that the Russian military had changed targets for missile strikes, as recent attacks mostly damaged fuel bases throughout Ukraine.

In February, Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes carried out since October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.