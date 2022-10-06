Energy Cooperation Between Moscow, EU Under Big Question - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Energy cooperation between Moscow and the European Union is now a big question now due to the position of Brussels on the issue and the Nord Stream terrorist attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Brussels clearly does not plan to reconsider its policy of abandoning energy cooperation with Russia. Now this is generally a big question, given the sabotage on the gas pipeline," Zakharova said at a press briefing.