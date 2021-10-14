UrduPoint.com

Energy Crisis Boosts Oil Demand: IEA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:34 PM

Energy crisis boosts oil demand: IEA

Shortages of natural gas and coal have triggered a switch to oil, boosting demand for crude and fuelling a rise in prices, the International Energy Agency said Thursda

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Shortages of natural gas and coal have triggered a switch to oil, boosting demand for crude and fuelling a rise in prices, the International Energy Agency said Thursday.

The IEA, which advises governments on energy policy, said it now expects global oil demand for this year and 2022 to be higher than in its previous forecast.

"Oil prices are scaling multi-year highs as a shortage of natural gas, LNG (liquefied natural gas) and coal boosts demand for oil, which could keep the market in deficit through at least the end of the year," the Paris-based agency said.

"Record coal and gas prices as well as rolling black-outs are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil to keep the lights on and operations humming," it said in its monthly review of the oil market.

Gas prices are soaring as the winter approaches in the northern hemisphere, adding to inflationary pressure and raising concerns that it could harm economies recovering from the Covid pandemic.

Oil prices have also increased to multi-year peaks in recent days.

The IEA said global oil demand is now forecast to rise to 96.3 million barrels per day this year, up by 5.5 million from its previous report. It will increase by 3.3 million bpd next year.

World oil supply, meanwhile, is expected to rise sharply in October as US output recovers from the fallout of Hurricane Ida, which severely disrupted operations in the Gulf Coast in late August.

Supply is also getting a boost as OPEC and its Russian-led allies continue to unwind production cuts, the IEA said.

Related Topics

Shortage Oil August October Gas Market From Million

Recent Stories

Youth kills three of same family

Youth kills three of same family

1 minute ago
 Hurricane Pamela Left About 200,000 Houses in Mexi ..

Hurricane Pamela Left About 200,000 Houses in Mexico Without Electricity - Autho ..

1 minute ago
 Issue of Deployment of US Military in Uzbekistan N ..

Issue of Deployment of US Military in Uzbekistan Not on Agenda - Tashkent

1 minute ago
 Indian festival crowds return as Covid horrors fad ..

Indian festival crowds return as Covid horrors fade

1 minute ago
 Szijjarto Says Hungary Will Receive Technology for ..

Szijjarto Says Hungary Will Receive Technology for Sputnik V Production - Report ..

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Vows to Respond to Expansion of EU Sanction ..

Moscow Vows to Respond to Expansion of EU Sanctions

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.