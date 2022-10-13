Energy Crisis Driving Up Cremation Costs in France - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Soaring energy prices have been driving up costs for cremation in France, with prices expected to rise by more than a third next year, media reported on Thursday.

French news channel BFMTV cited estimates of funeral cost tracking service MPF which show that the price of gas accounts for 15% to 25% of the funeral price.

Cremation costs may reportedly rise 35% next year to the average 911 Euros ($887). Cremation costs ranged between 605 and 675 euros before energy shortages became a problem.

Cremation has until recently been a cheaper alternative to a burial but large funeral firms, which are not eligible for energy subsidies, are expected to pass the bills for the soaring gas prices on to the bereaved.