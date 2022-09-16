UrduPoint.com

Energy Crisis In Europe Began Not With Russia's Operation, But With Green Agenda - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 09:49 PM

The energy crisis in Europe did not begin with the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, but much earlier with "green" agenda, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The energy crisis in Europe did not begin with the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, but much earlier with "green" agenda, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

At a press conference after the SCO summit, the president was told that European officials were asking their citizens to send him electricity bills and asked how he would react.

"The energy crisis in Europe did not begin with the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, in Donbas, not with this, much earlier, a year, if not earlier. Strange as it may seem, it began with 'green' agenda," Putin said.

The president added that the "green" agenda was important, but this must be done carefully, carefully, and European countries, in order to achieve a momentary political situation, have decided to curtail their hydrocarbon energy in general.

Putin noted that the proposals of European officials to send him electricity bills were yet another attempt to unfairly shift the blame.

"I haven't heard anything about it, I don't know. This is another attempt to shift the blame, 'to shift the headache from a sick head to a healthy one,' as our folks say. That's what it is," Putin replied.

