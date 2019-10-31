Energy deals on menu as Putin visits closest EU ally Hungary

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Budapest Wednesday for trade and energy talks with nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the latest in a regular series of meetings with his closest ally in the EU

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Budapest Wednesday for trade and energy talks with nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the latest in a regular series of meetings with his closest ally in the EU.

Putin's proximity to an EU and NATO member state leader has unsettled Western powers.

Orban, a self-styled "illiberal" strongman and anti-immigration figurehead for nationalists around Europe and beyond, has adopted a policy of "Eastern opening" in recent years.

He has tasked his foreign ministry with striking trade deals in countries such as China, Russia and Turkey, a strategy that has seen the 55-year-old accused of cosying up to autocrats and dictators.

Near Orban's office where he will meet Putin, some opposition protesters unfurled a large banner, showing images of Putin, Orban and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with the word "Dictators".

Meanwhile pro-Putin sympathisers from the local Syrian community erected Russian, Syrian and Hungarian flags at a main junction along Putin's route to the venue.

- 'Bridge' between East and West? - "Orban presents himself as the bridge between the East and the West," said Peter Kreko, director of Budapest-based think tank Political Capital.

"Even if Hungary is a member of the Euro-Atlantic alliance, he opens to the East," he told AFP.

During a visit to Moscow last year, Orban denounced EU sanctions on Russia over its annexation of Crimea.

Orban held an anti-Russian stance before becoming premier in 2010, but now calls his foreign policy a "pragmatic" courting of regional powers.

Brushing off western criticism as "hypocrisy", he often cites French and German business and political ties with Moscow.

Putin's regular visits to Orban allow the latter to "demonstrate to his own electorate what an important leader he is," said Andras Racz, a Russia expert with the German Council on Foreign Relations.

"But it is equally symbolic that Putin is the only important leader doing so, no one from the EU or NATO is," he told AFP.

Next week Erdogan visits Orban in Budapest, soon after praising the Hungarian for his "support" of Ankara's military operation in Syria.

Orban has argued that Hungary's national interest lies in allying with Turkey to avoid it sending millions of Syrian refugees currently in the country towards Europe.

Earlier this month, Hungary held up a joint EU statement condemning Turkey's incursion.

- 'Good for Russia, bad for Hungary' - Wednesday's agenda covers talks on trade and energy relations -- primarily the joint project to expand Hungary's only nuclear plant at Paks, south of Budapest.

In 2014 Orban signed a 10-billion euro ($11 billion) loan deal with Putin to build two reactors at the facility, but the two sides have agreed to renegotiate the loan terms.

With Hungary relying on Russia for around 85 percent of its energy needs, the pair are also due to sign a major gas supply deal.

They will also finalise a joint consortium project to make railway carriages for Egypt and discuss the headquarters move to Budapest of a controversial Russian-led development bank.

Called "Putin's Trojan horse" by critics, the International Investment Bank (IIB)'s shift to an EU capital is seen by some observers, including the US, as potentially enabling spying activity by Russia.

The bank firmly denies the claims, while Budapest says hosting the IIB will help Hungary become an international financial hub.

Kreko said there were "increasing signs that the Hungary-Russia relationship is highly asymmetrical," Kreko said.

The IIB headquarters move, the Egypt train carriages deal, and a separate expensive refurbishment of Budapest metro carriages by a Russian firm are "good for Russia, bad for Hungary," he said.