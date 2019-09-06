UrduPoint.com
Energy Dept. Sets Up Office To Boost Artificial Intelligence Progress - Secretary Perry

Fri 06th September 2019

Energy Dept. Sets Up Office to Boost Artificial Intelligence Progress - Secretary Perry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The US government has set up an Artificial Intelligence office to coordinate work done in the field, the Department of Energy announced in a media release on Friday.

"Today, US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced the establishment of the [Energy Department] Artificial Intelligence and Technology Office (AITO)," the release said.

The new office will function as the coordinating hub for the work being done across the Energy Department in Artificial Intelligence (AI) the release explained.

"This action has been taken as part of the President's call for a national AI strategy to ensure AI technologies are developed to positively impact the lives of Americans," the Energy Department said.

The new office will concentrate the department's work in developing AI while advancing partnerships and access to Federal data, models and high performance computing resources for AI researchers while accelerating national progress in AI in the coming years, the release added.

