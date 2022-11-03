UrduPoint.com

Energy Facility Hit In Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, Parts Of City Without Power, Water - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Energy Facility Hit in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, Parts of City Without Power, Water - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) An energy infrastructure facility was seriously damaged by a Russian drone in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, with some of people left without water and electricity, the city's head of the military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Thursday.

"A suicide drone hit an energy infrastructure facility. The damage is significant. Several districts are left without electricity and water. Victims are being verified. We are beginning repair works," Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after a bombing attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge, which Moscow believes was conducted by Ukrainian special services.

