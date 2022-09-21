UrduPoint.com

Energy, Financial Crises Threaten Humanitarian Support For Syria - IFRC President

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 11:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The energy and financial crises facing Europe threaten the steady continuation of humanitarian aid to Syria, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.

"My concern is that because of the energy crisis and financial crisis, we are hearing many rumors about the cutting of humanitarian aid in Syria and everywhere, and this is a reason of concern for those who are in need of support, especially in Syria," Rocca said when asked about continued aid for Syria through winter.

Rocca noted that the assessment is not a political judgment, but rather, a statement about sanctions sometimes impacting the most vulnerable.

Europe is facing high inflation and a looming energy crisis linked to a decrease in supplies due to sanctions on Russian energy. EU energy ministers are expected to approve new measures to curb rising energy prices at an emergency meeting on September 30.

The energy crisis in Europe did not begin with Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rather, it began with the so-called "green" agenda, Putin said on Friday.

The situation prompted leaders such as German Finance Minister Christian Lidner to suggest restoration of nuclear power plant operations, which were phased out in Germany starting in 2011.

