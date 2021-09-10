Energy Firm Agrees to Slash Sulfur Air Pollution at Michigan Site - Justice Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) An energy-producing utility company has reached an agreement with the US government and the state of Michigan to drastically reduce and possibly eliminate sulfur dioxide air pollution at a landfill facility, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

"Arbor Hills Energy (AHE) has agreed to significantly reduce, if not virtually eliminate, AHE's sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions at its landfill gas-to-energy facility (Facility) in Northville, Michigan, to resolve alleged Clean Air Act and State law violations," the department said in a press release.

The US government and the State of Michigan in a filed complaint alleged several Clean Air Act and State law violations that included breaking the facility's permitted SO2 emissions limits.

"This settlement benefits public health and the environment by delivering deep cuts in SO2 emissions from the AHE Facility," Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim said on behalf of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Sulfur dioxide causes harm to human health and the environment once emitted into the air, including premature death, heart attacks, respiratory problems and adverse environmental effects, the Justice Department said.