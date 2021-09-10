UrduPoint.com

Energy Firm Agrees To Slash Sulfur Air Pollution At Michigan Site - Justice Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

Energy Firm Agrees to Slash Sulfur Air Pollution at Michigan Site - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) An energy-producing utility company has reached an agreement with the US government and the state of Michigan to drastically reduce and possibly eliminate sulfur dioxide air pollution at a landfill facility, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

"Arbor Hills Energy (AHE) has agreed to significantly reduce, if not virtually eliminate, AHE's sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions at its landfill gas-to-energy facility (Facility) in Northville, Michigan, to resolve alleged Clean Air Act and State law violations," the department said in a press release.

The US government and the State of Michigan in a filed complaint alleged several Clean Air Act and State law violations that included breaking the facility's permitted SO2 emissions limits.

"This settlement benefits public health and the environment by delivering deep cuts in SO2 emissions from the AHE Facility," Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim said on behalf of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Sulfur dioxide causes harm to human health and the environment once emitted into the air, including premature death, heart attacks, respiratory problems and adverse environmental effects, the Justice Department said.

Related Topics

Company From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

43 minutes ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

1 hour ago
 Govt working in social sector to further improve g ..

Govt working in social sector to further improve governance: Farrukh

1 minute ago
 Two Covid-19 patients die, 100 test positive in Hy ..

Two Covid-19 patients die, 100 test positive in Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 Russia, US Discuss Resumption of Inspections Under ..

Russia, US Discuss Resumption of Inspections Under New START - Ryabkov

1 minute ago
 Afghanistan's last Jew leaves after Taliban takeov ..

Afghanistan's last Jew leaves after Taliban takeover

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.