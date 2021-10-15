UrduPoint.com

Energy Firm, State Of North Dakota To Build Facility To Turn Natural Gas Into Liquid Fuels

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 04:00 AM

Energy Firm, State of North Dakota to Build Facility to Turn Natural Gas Into Liquid Fuels

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The US state of North Dakota is partnering with the Canadian energy company Cerilon Inc. to build a facility that will be able to convert natural gas into liquid fuels, Governor Doug Burgum's office said in a press release.

"Gov. Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the North Dakota Development Fund has approved initial support for Cerilon Inc.

to develop a major gas-to-liquids complex in North Dakota, with the initial phase estimated at $2.8 billion," the release said on Thursday.

The state's Development Fund board approved a $3 billion loan for the project earlier in the day, the release said.

Construction of the plant will begin in early 2023 in the North Dakota city of Trenton, the release added.

The facility is expected to produce up to 24,000 barrels per day of ultra-low sulfur diesel and other products, according to the release.

