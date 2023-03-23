UrduPoint.com

Energy Giants Boosting Presence In North Africa Amid Europe's Growing Fuel Demand- Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Energy Giants Boosting Presence in North Africa Amid Europe's Growing Fuel Demand- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Global energy companies have been boosting their presence in North Africa's energy infrastructure amid growing demand from Europe after the bloc phased out the Russian fuel, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the chief of the state-run Libyan energy corporation.

Energy giants such as Halliburton and Honeywell International Inc. have invested $1.4 billion's worth of deals to develop an oil field and refinery with Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC), which has the largest known oil reserves in Africa, the firm's chief, Farhat Bengdara, said, as cited in the report.

Meanwhile, Italian oil giant Eni has been planning to make investments to replace nearly half of the gas supplies it imported from Russia with Algerian fuel, the report said.

"North Africa has been slow to develop its potential because of political risks, either related to insecurity or bureaucracy," Geoff Porter, the president of US-based North Africa Risk Consulting Inc, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Porter also said that as Europe is in need of replacements for Russian gas, "this is their moment," as quoted in the report.

North Africa's state-own companies have welcomed the initiatives to sign the deals because they have seen an opportunity to fill the gaps in the European energy market left by Russia and sell their fuel for higher global commodity prices. This includes Egypt, whose economy has been struggling with high food and import costs.

"I think we can be a good replacement for Russian gas to Europe," Bengdara was quoted as saying in the report.

NOC is expected to sign soon a $1-billion agreement with Halliburton that will allow the US entity to rebuild the al-Dhara oil field after it was destroyed by the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in 2015 and is now run by ConocoPhillips and TotalEnergies SE, Bengdara added, as cited by the newspaper.

EU member states agreed in July to reduce national gas consumption by 15% between August 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 in response to natural gas shortages and the global energy price surge. The EU executive will carry out a gas supply review by May to consider extending the reduction target as the bloc continues to phase out Russian energy sources.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist Import Russia Europe Egypt Oil Noc Price Libya March May July August Gas 2015 Market From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

ERC continues supporting earthquake victims in Lat ..

ERC continues supporting earthquake victims in Latakia, Syria

15 minutes ago
 Multan Sultans manager banned for a match

Multan Sultans manager banned for a match

24 minutes ago
 vivo Pledges Continued Innovation for Pakistani Us ..

Vivo Pledges Continued Innovation for Pakistani Users on Pakistan Resolution Day

27 minutes ago
 ERC distributes Ramadan baskets to quake-affected ..

ERC distributes Ramadan baskets to quake-affected people in Syria

30 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional fe ..

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional fervor and zeal

39 minutes ago
 Decision to postpone Punjab elections is in countr ..

Decision to postpone Punjab elections is in country’s interest: Marriyum

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.