Energy Infrastructure in Caspian Region Under Challenge Amid Ukraine Conflict - US Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The energy infrastructure in the Caspian region is "under challenge" amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict and it is not known whether it will contribute to the global economy or will become a weak spot, US Special Envoy for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein said on Thursday .

"When it comes to infrastructure, this region has some of the most complex and most impressive infrastructure projects that have supported the rest of the world... and this region's importance to the global market and to the global economy has only grown with too," Hochstein said. "That too, today is under challenge, because as we see what's playing out as the war between Russia and Ukraine deepens, the reaction to it also has to do with how do we question and how do we evaluate the current infrastructure system the world knows.

Hochstein said the question is whether or not under the circumstances the Caspian infrastructure will support the global economy or will actually become the weak link in the global economy.

The US Special Envoy emphasized that the United States finds it now especially important to maintain and boost ties with the nations in the Caspian region.

Hochstein spoke at the Caspian Policy Center event marking 30 Years of US-Caspian diplomatic relations.