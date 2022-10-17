Energy Infrastructure in Kiev, 2 Other Ukrainian Regions Attacked - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday that the energy infrastructure in Kiev, and in the Sumy and Dnipro regions had been attacked.

"Five drone strikes were recorded in Kiev," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

According to Shmyhal, energy facilities have been damaged. The prime minister also reported attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in the Sumy and Dnipro regions.

"Hundreds of settlements are without power," Shmyhal added.

On Monday morning, Ukrainian media reported that air raid alerts had sounded throughout Ukraine.

Retaliatory precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure used by the military have been occurring since last week in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against Russian civilian infrastructure.

Residents of several Ukrainian regions were asked to save electricity and minimize consumption during peak hours.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. It also accused Ukrainian troops of setting up military strongholds in civilian areas and using people as human shields.