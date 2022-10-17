UrduPoint.com

Energy Infrastructure In Kiev, 2 Other Ukrainian Regions Attacked - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Energy Infrastructure in Kiev, 2 Other Ukrainian Regions Attacked - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday that the energy infrastructure in Kiev, and in the Sumy and Dnipro regions had been attacked.

"Five drone strikes were recorded in Kiev," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

According to Shmyhal, energy facilities have been damaged. The prime minister also reported attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in the Sumy and Dnipro regions.

"Hundreds of settlements are without power," Shmyhal added.

On Monday morning, Ukrainian media reported that air raid alerts had sounded throughout Ukraine.

Retaliatory precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure used by the military have been occurring since last week in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against Russian civilian infrastructure.

Residents of several Ukrainian regions were asked to save electricity and minimize consumption during peak hours.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. It also accused Ukrainian troops of setting up military strongholds in civilian areas and using people as human shields.

Related Topics

Drone Prime Minister Electricity Ukraine Russia Luhansk Sumy Donetsk Kiev February Media From

Recent Stories

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

24 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

41 minutes ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding c ..

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding case

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit to Balochistan

4 hours ago
 PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seat ..

PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seats in by-election

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.