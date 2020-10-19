UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Energy Investment To Fall By 18-20% In 2020 Due To COVID-19 - Russian Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 08:15 PM

Energy Investment to Fall by 18-20% in 2020 Due to COVID-19 - Russian Energy Minister

Russia is certain that the investments into the energy sector globally will contract by 18-20 percent in 2020 due to the low hydrocarbon prices and the COVID-induced economic crisis, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Russia is certain that the investments into the energy sector globally will contract by 18-20 percent in 2020 due to the low hydrocarbon prices and the COVID-induced economic crisis, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"It is already clear that this year the investment into the energy sector will significantly fall and, according to the estimates, will contract by 18-20 percent, which is greatly higher than the contraction of demand," Novak said at the opening of the OPEC+ ministerial meeting.

The OPEC+ members have to fully implement the oil production quotas as the energy market remains volatile due to the looming second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the minister stressed.

"The situation remains fragile and from month to month, we have to fully implement our agreement," Novak added.

In light of this, Russia aims to continue strengthening the OPEC+ format and cooperation within the group on stabilizing the energy market, according to the minister.

Related Topics

Russia Oil 2020 Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Energy Hall at WETEX 2020 &amp; DSS shows global p ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves Resolution endorsing Abraham ..

34 minutes ago

Faculty of KMDC to be completed soon: Shallwani

4 minutes ago

Rouhani Says Iran Ready to Supply Afghanistan With ..

4 minutes ago

Benazir case: Lahore High Court adjourns appeals

4 minutes ago

Canada Extends Non-Essential Travel Ban With US Un ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.