Energy Ministers Of G20 Countries To Start Two-Day Meeting On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Energy Ministers of G20 Countries to Start Two-Day Meeting on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) The energy ministers of the G20 states will gather virtually on Sunday for a two-day meeting, which will be devoted to the energy market stability amid low oil and gas prices and lackluster demand.

The meeting will be chaired by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al-Saud as Saudi Arabia holds presidency in G20 this year.

Salman will be joined by fellow G20 members such as Russia, the European Union and the United States, among others. Countries outside the Group of Twenty and representatives from international organizations will also be in attendance.

Apart from energy market stability, the G20 ministers will discuss the promotion of sustainable energy systems through Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) Platform and the advancing of access to energy and clean cooking for all.

On the second day of the meeting, the Saudi energy minister will also deliver a press conference.

More Stories From World

