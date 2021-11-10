(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Russian Energy Ministry supports the idea of providing energy company Rosneft with access to gas exports on the basis of an agency agreement with energy giant Gazprom, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said.

"We support the idea that an agency agreement (of Rosneft) with Gazprom should be concluded. This will not contradict the law, although it will be a kind of experiment," Shulginov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper, commenting on Rosneft's proposal to give it access to export 10 billion cubic meters of gas a year to the European market.