Energy nominee Granholm brings Detroit savvy to green push

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Since stepping down as Michigan's Governor, Jennifer Granholm, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee as Energy Secretary, has spoken often about the need to boldly rethink energy policy in light of climate change.

Granholm, who was officially nominated Thursday night by Biden, has sketched out a national "race to the top" whereby states could compete for clean energy funds, with the Sunbelt offering up solar energy, Texas leading on upgrading the electric grid and Michigan on revamping autos, a sector she knows intimately.

An outspoken champion of Biden's during the presidential campaign as a CNN commentator, Granholm recently argued that the "private sector needs greater support and political will from our policymakers to help us fully realize the potential of a zero-carbon future," according to a November newspaper column.

If confirmed by the Senate, Granholm will have a chance to try to put some of these ideas into action, although energy experts caution against expecting overnight change in the system.

Her appointment has been applauded by environmentalists, who have pressed for a muscular approach to green energy after climate skeptic Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Paris climate agreement and gutted key environmental measures of his predecessor Barack Obama.

Noting Granholm's opposition to major petroleum projects such as the Keystone pipeline, Greenpeace senior climate campaigner Lisa Ramsden praised Granholm's selection over fossil fuel-friendly appointees, while adding that Granholm has "her work cut out for her to prove she can lead the transition to a more just, democratic, clean energy system."Frank Maisano, an energy communications expert at lawfirm Bracewell in Washington, predicted Granholm would win Senate confirmation without significant trouble, but warned that she and other Biden environmental picks will struggle if they expect overnight change.

"A lot of these issues are going to run into reality, not just political reality, but technical reality," he said in an interview.