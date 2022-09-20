Energy Price Increase to Affect Over 300 French Companies - Industry Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Over 300 French enterprises, which have not reduced their energy consumption, are set to face difficulties this winter due to surging energy prices, Industry Minister Delegate Roland Lescure said on Tuesday.

"We are talking about several hundred enterprises, a little more than 300, which are warning us of (anticipated energy-related difficulties) and demand action. These businesses are under the ministerial control as they have consumed a lot of energy and could not review their contracts on energy consumption," Lescure told French broadcaster Sud Radio.

The official also said that the government has introduced assistance measures for the companies whose energy bills surpass 3% from their commodities turnover in 2021, adding that the authorities are working on extension of the measures to 2023.

Some French companies, including two major glass manufacturers Duralex and Arc, said they had already partially reduced production volumes and placed a number of their employees in part-time jobs. Since September 5, about 30 swimming pools have stopped working across France due to increased energy bills.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the conflict and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.