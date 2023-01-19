Energy Prices to Stay High in Foreseeable Future - European Commission

Fossil fuel prices are currently "elevated" in Europe and will remain high for the foreseeable future, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Fossil fuel prices are currently "elevated" in Europe and will remain high for the foreseeable future, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.

"We are having elevated energy prices. Fossil fuel prices will stay elevated for a foreseeable time," the commissioner said during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Dombrovskis also said that the EU needs targeted measures to reduce energy prices.

The European Union has been facing an energy crisis following the post-pandemic global economic recession.

The situation deteriorated in 2022 against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

A number of European governments have recommended their citizens curb their gas and electricity consumption amid possible risks of energy shortages this winter. The EU also adopted a number of relief measures to help households deal with price hikes.