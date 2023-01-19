UrduPoint.com

Energy Prices To Stay High In Foreseeable Future - European Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Energy Prices to Stay High in Foreseeable Future - European Commission

Fossil fuel prices are currently "elevated" in Europe and will remain high for the foreseeable future, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Fossil fuel prices are currently "elevated" in Europe and will remain high for the foreseeable future, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.

"We are having elevated energy prices. Fossil fuel prices will stay elevated for a foreseeable time," the commissioner said during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Dombrovskis also said that the EU needs targeted measures to reduce energy prices.

The European Union has been facing an energy crisis following the post-pandemic global economic recession.

The situation deteriorated in 2022 against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

A number of European governments have recommended their citizens curb their gas and electricity consumption amid possible risks of energy shortages this winter. The EU also adopted a number of relief measures to help households deal with price hikes.

Related Topics

World Electricity Ukraine Moscow Europe Energy Crisis European Union Price Gas

Recent Stories

US Launching Program to Allow Private Sponsorship ..

US Launching Program to Allow Private Sponsorship of Refugees - State Dept.

6 minutes ago
 Sindh transport minister for expediting work on BR ..

Sindh transport minister for expediting work on BRT Red Line project

6 minutes ago
 Govt to meet IMF conditions without overburdening ..

Govt to meet IMF conditions without overburdening common man: Ahsan Iqbal

6 minutes ago
 Over Half of Americans Rate Healthcare Quality as ..

Over Half of Americans Rate Healthcare Quality as Subpar - Poll

6 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Not Discussing Possibility of Reducing Oil P ..

OPEC+ Not Discussing Possibility of Reducing Oil Production in Russia - Novak

6 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting with newly elected chairman ,vic ..

DC chairs meeting with newly elected chairman ,vice chairman

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.