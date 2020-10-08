UrduPoint.com
Energy-Related Carbon Dioxide Emissions To Grow By 7% Over Next 25 Years - OPEC

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will grow by 7 percent over the next 25 years despite the global community's aim to reduce the carbon footprint under the Paris Climate Agreement, OPEC said in its World Oil Outlook report on Thursday.

"The expected overall annual increase in energy-related CO2 emissions between 2019 and 2045 is 2.4 billion tonnes (bt). This represents growth of around 7 percent which is less than one-third of the overall increase in energy demand," the report read.

In order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the global community needs to switch to renewable sources of energy. Even though their share in the global energy mix is expected to grow by 6.6 percentage points over the next 25 years, oil will remain the leading source of energy, OPEC said earlier in the day.

While the 2015 Paris Agreement was designed as a collective treaty, individual countries, especially big economies with sizable carbon footprints, might fail to implement their pledges, which could, in turn, derail the deal's key premise. The agreement ambitiously seeks to bring all nations into the common cause of combating climate change and keep the global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ” ideally by 1.5 degrees Celsius ” above pre-industrial levels. The deal has no compliance mechanism.

The United States, one of the biggest economies and the country responsible for nearly 15 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, has given official notice to the United Nations of its withdrawal from the Paris accord.

