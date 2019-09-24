UrduPoint.com
Energy Resources In Mediterranean Present Chance For Cooperation With Cyprus - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

Energy Resources in Mediterranean Present Chance for Cooperation With Cyprus - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean could be a chance for Turkey to work together with Cyprus if a "win-win" approach is adopted, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

"We believe that the energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean constitute an important opportunity for cooperation [with Cyprus] if we all adopt a win-win approach. But unfortunately, despite our reasonable approach, some countries of the region, through unilateral steps, are trying to turn the issue of energy resources into a scope of conflict," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader affirmed his resolve to safeguard the interests of both Turkey and Turkish Cypriots and that he would "continue to be open-minded about proposals based on cooperation and equitable sharing.

The row between Cyprus and Turkey escalated in 2011 when the first gas deposits were discovered off the coast of the island nation ” Ankara rejects Nicosia's claims on the Cypriot exclusive economic zone. In recent months, Turkey has sent ships to explore gas fields off the northeast coast of Cyprus, which it sees as its continental shelf. The move prompted harsh condemnations from Cyprus.

Turkish drilling has been criticized by the United States and the European Union, which cut financial assistance to Ankara by $164 million in July. Washington has accused its NATO ally of instigating provocations, while Russia has urged both Turkey and Cyprus to show restraint.

