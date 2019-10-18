Energy Secretary Perry Notifies Trump of Plans to Resign - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) US Energy Secretary Rick Perry has notified President Donald Trump of his intent to resign for the position, media reported.

Perry has notified Trump that he will soon be resigning as secretary of the Department of Energy, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The report did not mention the precise date Perry planned to resign.

The spokesperson for the Energy Department declined to comment on the matter, the report said.

Earlier in October, US Democratic lawmakers expressed their willingness to question Perry, who visited Ukraine several times and held negotiations with the country's top officials, within the framework of their impeachment inquiry, initiated over a whistleblower complaint about Trump's conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Politico reported, citing its sources, that Perry's planned resignation was unrelated to the situation involving the US officials' Ukrainian contacts.