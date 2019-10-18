UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Energy Secretary Perry Notifies Trump Of Plans To Resign - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 02:20 AM

Energy Secretary Perry Notifies Trump of Plans to Resign - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) US Energy Secretary Rick Perry has notified President Donald Trump of his intent to resign for the position, media reported.

Perry has notified Trump that he will soon be resigning as secretary of the Department of Energy, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The report did not mention the precise date Perry planned to resign.

The spokesperson for the Energy Department declined to comment on the matter, the report said.

Earlier in October, US Democratic lawmakers expressed their willingness to question Perry, who visited Ukraine several times and held negotiations with the country's top officials, within the framework of their impeachment inquiry, initiated over a whistleblower complaint about Trump's conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Politico reported, citing its sources, that Perry's planned resignation was unrelated to the situation involving the US officials' Ukrainian contacts.

Related Topics

Ukraine Trump October Media Top

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

2 hours ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

2 hours ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

2 hours ago

National Bank of Pakistan collecting Rs25 instead ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.