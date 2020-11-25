MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The global energy sector may prove more vulnerable to cyberattacks next year as companies are switching to 5G technologies, which will connect a large number of devices to global networks, increasing the attack surface, Group-IB, a Singapore-based cybersecurity firm, said in a report on Wednesday.

"Sabotage attacks on the energy sector will be carried out in the middle East or in countries with emerging military conflicts. To conduct attacks more effectively, threat actors will target not only large energy companies but also last-mile energy distributors and small suppliers that offer additional services to energy corporations. 5G networks will connect a large number of devices to global networks, including those belonging to energy and industrial enterprises. As a result, the attack surface will increase dramatically," the report read.

The number of cyberattacks in the transport sector in the Middle East may also increase against the background of rising tensions, the company added.

"Attacks on the control systems of transport ships in the Persian Gulf may be carried out. Group-IB expects more sabotage operations against Iran's critical infrastructure facilities, especially those related to nuclear energy," Group-IB underlined.

In recent years, the number of military attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy sector has increased amid its involvement in the Yemeni conflict. On Monday, the Yemeni rebels from the Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement struck Saudi Aramco's facility north of Jeddah. The Saudi authorities have said that the attack did not affect the deliveries of oil products to the company's customers.