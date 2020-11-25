UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Energy Sector's Exposure To Cyberattacks May Increase In Light Of 5G Technologies - Report

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Energy Sector's Exposure to Cyberattacks May Increase in Light of 5G Technologies - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The global energy sector may prove more vulnerable to cyberattacks next year as companies are switching to 5G technologies, which will connect a large number of devices to global networks, increasing the attack surface, Group-IB, a Singapore-based cybersecurity firm, said in a report on Wednesday.

"Sabotage attacks on the energy sector will be carried out in the middle East or in countries with emerging military conflicts. To conduct attacks more effectively, threat actors will target not only large energy companies but also last-mile energy distributors and small suppliers that offer additional services to energy corporations. 5G networks will connect a large number of devices to global networks, including those belonging to energy and industrial enterprises. As a result, the attack surface will increase dramatically," the report read.

The number of cyberattacks in the transport sector in the Middle East may also increase against the background of rising tensions, the company added.

"Attacks on the control systems of transport ships in the Persian Gulf may be carried out. Group-IB expects more sabotage operations against Iran's critical infrastructure facilities, especially those related to nuclear energy," Group-IB underlined.

In recent years, the number of military attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy sector has increased amid its involvement in the Yemeni conflict. On Monday, the Yemeni rebels from the Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement struck Saudi Aramco's facility north of Jeddah. The Saudi authorities have said that the attack did not affect the deliveries of oil products to the company's customers.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Nuclear Jeddah Company Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia Middle East 5G May From

Recent Stories

Emirates delivers on customer promise to complete ..

59 seconds ago

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

13 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

16 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbal’ ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Rights launches 1099 Helpline Ap ..

5 minutes ago

Champions League winner Lewandowski named on short ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.