Energy Security In Germany Remains On High Level - Economy Ministry

The energy security in Germany remains on a high level and there is no deficit, German Economy Ministry spokeswoman Beate Baron said on Wednesday

"I want to emphasize again that the energy security in Germany in terms of gas supplies remains high, we currently do not have a supply deficit in Germany," Baron said, adding that the level of reserves in gas storage facilities "is still around 71%," Baron told a press conference.

More Stories From World

