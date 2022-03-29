Energy Situation Can Lead to Governmental Crises in Europe - Russian Envoy to EU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The situation with Russian energy can lead to government crises in European countries, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Monday.

"I do not rule out that the current situation will lead to government crises in a number of European countries," he told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

European countries will have to switch to rubles when paying for Russian energy resources, no matter what US President Joe Biden promises, Chizhov added.