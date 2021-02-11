UrduPoint.com
Energy Supplies For EU Citizens, Business Unaffected By Crisis - European Commissioner

The current economic crisis, caused by the coronavirus pandemic response, has not affected the energy supplies for European citizens and businesses, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in an interview with RIA Novosti

"The current crisis has put our European energy system to the test.

But I am proud to say that it has proven its strength and resilience. There has been no impact on the security of supply for our citizens or businesses," Simson said.

According to the commissioner, EU member states and European energy companies and network operators were prepared for the crisis and took "right steps at the right time."

"The renewable energy industry has also shown to be very resilient," Simson added.

