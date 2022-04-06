UrduPoint.com

Energy Transactions Exempted From Sberbank Sanctions Imposed Wednesday - US Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Energy transactions are exempted from the full blocking sanctions that were unveiled against Russia's Sberbank on Wednesday, a senior US administration official said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Energy transactions are exempted from the full blocking sanctions that were unveiled against Russia's Sberbank on Wednesday, a senior US administration official said.

"I'm sorry. I should have said there is a carve out for energy. Yes, just like the other full blocking sanctions.

It's the same same carve out," the official said.

In addition, Russian state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in the energy sector will not be on a US Treasury list of sanctioned entities to be published on Thursday, they added.

"These are not all Russian SOEs and they will not be SOEs in the energy sector. You'll hear more from Treasury tomorrow on the specific institutions," the official stated.

