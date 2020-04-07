UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Energy Unit One Of Belarusian NPP Enters Final Stage Before Launch - Rosatom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The first energy unit of the Belarusian power plant built with the help of Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation is in the final stage before launch, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said Tuesday.

"The work on the energy unit one is at the hottest, final stage, Likhachev said in a video address to the Russian nuclear sector.

The unit is ready for the fuel delivery, Likhachev added.

