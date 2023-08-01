Energy Utility Says France Not Dependent on Any Country for Nuclear Fuel Imports

France is not dependent on any country or site for nuclear fuel to power its plants, French state-owned electric utility company Electricite de France (EDF) told Sputnik amid mounting concerns that the military coup in Niger could impact the supplies

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) France is not dependent on any country or site for nuclear fuel to power its plants, French state-owned electric utility company Electricite de France (EDF) told Sputnik amid mounting concerns that the military coup in Niger could impact the supplies.

Niger is a leading uranium supplier to France, accounting for 15-17% of the country's needs, media report. French company Orano has been operating in the western African nation for over 50 years, developing one of the world's largest uranium mines called Imouraren, whose reserves are estimated at 200 million tonnes.

"In the event of difficulties in securing nuclear fuel supplies, EDF maximizes geographic diversification of sources and suppliers.

This means that we are not dependent on any field, any company or any state to secure our supply," the company said.

This "key point" has "ensured the resilience of nuclear power plants during the crises periods," including the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, the utility added.

EDF said that it buys 7,000 tonnes of uranium every year, which accounts for almost 10% of global demand for it.

Last Wednesday, Niger's presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader.