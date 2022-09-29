Enerhodar Administration Denies Reports About Fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Media reports about a fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) are not true, a representative of the Enerhodar administration told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There is no fire.

Nothing threatens the second power unit," the official said.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, in turn, told the Russian Channel One broadcaster that a Ukrainian drone dropped on the territory of the NPP, noting that the reactor was not damaged. He added that there is no nuclear threat, and the fire is being extinguished.