Enerhodar Completely De-Energized Due to Shelling Attack on Substation - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, recently incorporated into Russia, is completely de-energized after a strike by Ukrainian troops on the substation, Alexander Volga, the head of local administration, said on Wednesday, adding that repair work is underway.

Earlier in the day, the press service of the city administration said that Ukrainian troops had attacked an administration building from US rocket systems HIMARS. The bridge at the entrance to the city and the Luch substation were also damaged. The shelling of the city began on Wednesday night.

"At the moment, the Luch substation has been disabled, as a result, there is no electricity in the city ... All emergency teams have been brought into combat readiness, they are bringing the city's infrastructure into proper working condition," Volkov said on Telegram.

Vladimir Rogov, a senior official in the Zaporizhzhia regional government, told Sputnik that Ukrainian troops attempted to land on boats in Enerhodar in order to take control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

"Last night, a large group of landing boats, crowded with militants of special operations forces, emerged from the southern region of the city of Zaporizhia and other directions.

A large loaded ship also went with them. After the shelling of the city, an attempt to land troops began, including with the aim to seize the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The battle went on for several hours, at least three or three and a half hours. The landing attempt was repulsed," Rogov said.

According to him, at least 30 boats took part in the landing.

On Tuesday, Sergei Surovikin, the general of the armed forces and the commander of all units in the military operation zone, said that the situation in the area of the military operation, launched by Russia in Ukraine in February, can be described as tense. The Ukrainian troops continue attempts to attack the positions of the Russian armed forces, first of all, in the Kupyansk, Lyman, and Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih directions.

At the same time, Ukrainian energy, defense, military, and communications infrastructure has been under Russian missile attacks since October 10, two days after a bombing attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. Ukraine has been reporting massive blackouts across the country.