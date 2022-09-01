UrduPoint.com

Enerhodar, ZNPP Leaderships Want To Discuss With Grossi Safety Issues - Local Official

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The leaderships of the Energodar city, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), as well as representatives of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom want to discuss with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi the safety and the operation of the nuclear power plant, the city administration said on Thursday.

"We have something to tell.

We, the public, the city authorities, as well as the management of the nuclear power plant, representatives of Rosatom, want to meet with Grossi and discuss with him issues related to safety, the functioning of the nuclear power plant," the administration's head told reporters.

The official also expressed the hope that the international watchdog will deliver an objective and impartial assessment of the situation at and around the NPP.

