'Engaged as soon as possible': Early voting starts in several US states

Arlington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) With more than a month to go before the November 5 presidential election, some Americans are already lining up to cast their ballots in this tightly contested race.

Early in-person voting kicked off Friday in the US states of Virginia, South Dakota and Minnesota as voters pick between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.

"You just feel that we're part of the process," said 56-year-old Tom Kilkenny, who came to a polling station in Arlington, Virginia, where people were lining up before it even opened early in the morning.

His wife Michelle, 55, said she was happy to set a good example for her friends and neighbors by voting early.

"When you... speak with them, I can myself say 'I voted already' and then start spreading the word," said Michelle Kilkenny, whose blue T-shirt was covered in Democratic Party pins.

Each of the country's 50 states has its own voting procedures: early voting by mail or in person, election day voting or a combination of the three.

For some Americans casting their ballot as soon as it becomes possible is a family tradition.

Nick Vucic and his wife Becca brought their three daughters to the polling station in Arlington.

"We want them to be engaged as soon as possible," said Vucic, 38.