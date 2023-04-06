Engie Makes Final Investment Decision on Offshore Wind Farm in Western France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) French energy giant Engie said on Thursday that, with its partners, it has made a final investment decision on an offshore wind farm project worth 2.5 billion Euros ($2.7 billion) and located off France's islands of Yeu and Noirmoutier.

"Ocean Winds, ENGIE's joint venture held 50/50 with EDP Renewables and dedicated to offshore wind, announces today the final investment decision for the Iles d'Yeu and Noirmoutier project, together with its partners ... Located off the Vendee coast, it will be the fifth offshore wind farm to be commissioned in France from 2025," the company's statement read.

The offshore wind farm will will be located 11 kilometers (7 miles) off the island of Yeu and 16 kilometers off the island of Noirmoutier.

It will have a total capacity of about 500 MW and provide almost 800,000 residents with electricity every year, Engie added.

The final investment decision has kicked off the construction of the farm, with the first wind turbines scheduled to be installed in 2025. The farm is expected to be put into operation in the second half of that year, the statement read.

Engie, formerly known as GDF Suez, is one of Europe's leading energy companies, operating in the areas of electricity generation and distribution, gas extraction and transportation, as well as the development of renewable energy sources.